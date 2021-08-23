COVID-19: Edo Govt Imposes Restriction On Mass Gathering

The Edo State Government has restricted mass gatherings across the state in a bid to curtail the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Godwin Obaseki disclosed this while flagging off the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination exercise on Monday.

“Beginning from the second week of September 2021, large gatherings, as well as high traffic public and private places will only be accessed by persons who have proof of taking at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination. People who have not yet been vaccinated at all will depend on remote access to these gatherings,” he said during the event held at the Government House in Benin City.

“From the second week of September people may not be allowed to worship in churches and mosques without showing proof of their vaccination cards at the gates. Similarly, people will not be allowed to event centers, receptions or parties, without showing proof of their vaccination cards.

“People will not be allowed to access banking services from the middle of September 2021, if they are not vaccinated.”

He said the government will work with security agencies to ensure full enforcement of the measure, adding that activities to mark Edo’s 30th year anniversary have been significantly scaled-down in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

“We are doing this to protect our citizens and all these measures will remain until the pandemic passes away,” Obaseki said.

While noting that the pandemic is in its third wave in Nigeria, with the Delta variant having devastating effects around the world, the governor reiterated the government’s commitment to the well-being and safety of the Edo people.

“We will not abandon you at this time of the pandemic,” he said, urging “all to embrace vaccination as a way of surviving this pandemic.”

“For us in the state, we have decided to push for vaccination, and within the next one year, we are focusing on vaccinating 60 percent of our citizens to enable us to build herd immunity against this pandemic,” he explained.