COVID-19: Nigeria Records 388 New Cases, Eight Deaths

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 388 new cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths, according to data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the NCDC, the cases were reported in 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Lagos topped the list with 166 new infections, with Akwa Ibom (89) and Rivers (76) trailing behind.

Other states with new cases include Oyo (15), Edo (12), Benue (11), Delta (7), FCT (4), Ogun (4), Kaduna (2), Gombe (1) and Nasarawa (1).

NCDC put the nation’s total infection figure at 187,023, discharged patients at 168,455 while the fatality figure is now at 2,268.

As of Sunday morning, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Nigeria had risen to 16,055 from less than 2,000 in June.

The increasing number of COVID-19 cases comes amid a strike by resident doctors over unpaid benefits.

GLOBAL UPDATE

The COVID-19 virus has killed at least 4,423,173 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Sunday.

At least 211,307,660 cases of the COVID-19 virus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country. They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic’s overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.