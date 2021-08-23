Advertisement

COVID-19: Nigeria Records 388 New Cases, Eight Deaths

Channels Television  
Updated August 23, 2021
A file photo of a healthcare worker holding a COVID-19 test kit. TARSO SARRAF / AFP

 

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 388 new cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths, according to data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the NCDC, the cases were reported in 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Lagos topped the list with 166 new infections, with Akwa Ibom (89) and Rivers (76) trailing behind.

Other states with new cases include Oyo (15), Edo (12), Benue (11), Delta (7), FCT (4), Ogun (4), Kaduna (2), Gombe (1) and Nasarawa (1).

NCDC put the nation’s total infection figure at 187,023, discharged patients at 168,455 while the fatality figure is now at 2,268.

As of Sunday morning, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Nigeria had risen to 16,055 from less than 2,000 in June.

The increasing number of COVID-19 cases comes amid a strike by resident doctors over unpaid benefits.

READ ALSO: 15 More Abducted Bethel School Students Regain Freedom

GLOBAL UPDATE

The COVID-19 virus has killed at least 4,423,173 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Sunday.

At least 211,307,660 cases of the COVID-19 virus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country. They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic’s overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

 

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos70,64011,60858,561471
FCT20,36631819,874174
Rivers9,4411,2088,121112
Kaduna9,205139,12666
Plateau9,135239,05557
Oyo7,7764927,129155
Ogun5,1813024,80673
Edo5,1131324,792189
Kano4,03683,918110
Ondo3,8102173,52370
Akwa Ibom3,7397642,94332
Kwara3,4353103,06857
Delta2,8021712,55675
Osun2,667222,57372
Enugu2,540102,50129
Nasarawa2,413292,34539
Gombe2,235342,15744
Katsina2,164292,10035
Ebonyi2,047122,00332
Anambra2,043561,96819
Abia1,79181,76023
Imo1,697141,64538
Bauchi1,55321,53417
Benue1,395441,32724
Borno1,34411,30538
Ekiti1,2802631,00215
Adamawa1,13441,09832
Taraba1,059301,00524
Bayelsa9853992026
Niger9643091420
Sokoto794476228
Jigawa5622552116
Yobe50124909
Cross River4702742221
Kebbi4504239216
Zamfara25172368
Kogi5032


More on Local

Taraba University Student Found Dead In Hostel

Three Herders Killed In Reprisal Attack On Kaduna Community

Current Wave Of Agitation In Nigeria Is Very Worrisome – Catholic Bishop

Suspected Drug Dealer Arrested In Church

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV