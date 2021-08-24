Eight Killed As Police Engage Gunrunners In Plateau Village

Eight persons have been killed in a gunfight between a combined team of security operatives and gunrunners at Kwoi Village in Plateau State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Ubah Ogaba, confirmed the incident and the number of those killed in a statement on Tuesday.

“On 23/08/2021 at about 1400hrs, the command received credible information about the activity of a notorious syndicate of gunrunners at Kwoi Village in Mangu LGA of the state,” he said.

“Because of the tactical operational capability and superior gunfire of the Operatives, six of the hoodlums were neutralized while others fled with various degrees of bullets wounds.

“Regrettably, one Inspector Abdulrahaman Isah who is the Commander IGP’s Intelligence Response Team (IRT) based in Mangu, and one Hassan Mohammed – a local vigilante, gallantly paid the supreme price.”

Ogaba, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, explained that on receipt of the information, the IRT based in the area, as well as operatives attached to Mangu Police Division, Special Task Force (STF), and local vigilante were mobilised and swiftly raced to the area.

He added that the hoodlums, on sighting the security team, engaged them in a gunfight but they were forced to flee the scene with gunshot injuries.

The command’s spokesman disclosed that exhibits recovered from the hoodlums include three AK 47 rifles with breach numbers 868, 106076, and 123487.

According to him, an investigation has since commenced, and efforts are being intensified to arrest other fleeing members of the syndicate.

Monday’s incident comes barely two weeks after gunmen attacked travellers along the Rukuba Road in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

At least 25 people were confirmed killed and 23 others injured on August 14 when the victims were attacked while travelling through Jos to Ikare town in Ondo State, from Bauchi.

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, who condemned the incident had warned those bent on fomenting trouble in the state to desist from such actions.

According to him, the government will not allow any form of lawlessness to disrupt the peace of the state. He also warned that attacks on innocent citizens will never be tolerated.