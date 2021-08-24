Advertisement

Kathy Hochul Sworn In As First Female Governor Of New York

Updated August 24, 2021
ALBANY, NEW YORK – AUGUST 24: (L-R) Matthew Gloudeman, Caitlin Hochul, Bill Hochul, William Hochul and Christina Hochul watch as New York Gov.

 

 

Kathy Hochul, has been sworn in as the 57th governor of New York early Tuesday, becoming the first woman to hold the state’s highest office.

Hochul was sworn in at the State Capitol by the state’s chief judge, Janet DiFiore, in a private ceremony, after series of events that saw Cuomo being engulfed in accusations that he covered up the true extent of COVID-19 deaths at nursing homes.

Several women also came forward this year alleging that the former governor  had behaved inappropriately towards them.

Governor Hochul, a Democrat, has vowed to lead the state through a still surging pandemic and economic uncertainty, while ushering in a new era of civility and consensus in state government.

