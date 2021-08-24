Advertisement

PHOTOS: Celebration As Team Nigeria Returns After World Athletics U-20 Championships

Channels Television  
Updated August 24, 2021
Team Nigeria celebrating after their return from the U-20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya. Photos: Sodiq Adelakun/ChannelsTV (July 24, 2021)

 

After a successful outing at the World Athletics U-20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya, Nigerian athletes have returned home to a rousing welcome.

The team touched down at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja around 10:00 am on Tuesday.

They were received by Minister of Sports and Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, and President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Tonobok Okowa.

Nigeria won four gold and three bronze medals to finish third on the medal table.

Over 110 countries participated in the biennial junior track and field competition.



