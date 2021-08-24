PHOTOS: Celebration As Team Nigeria Returns After World Athletics U-20 Championships

After a successful outing at the World Athletics U-20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya, Nigerian athletes have returned home to a rousing welcome.

The team touched down at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja around 10:00 am on Tuesday.

They were received by Minister of Sports and Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, and President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Tonobok Okowa.

Nigeria won four gold and three bronze medals to finish third on the medal table.

Over 110 countries participated in the biennial junior track and field competition.