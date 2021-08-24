Zulum: Surrendered Insurgents Should Not Be Rejected To Avoid Endless War

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Governor of Borno State, Babangana Zulum, has said that repentant insurgents should not be rejected in order to avoid worsening the insurgency war.

The Governor said this on Tuesday after he paid a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House.

He believes the price for rejecting the surrendered bandits could be far worse than the current situation.

“The report of the surrendering of the insurgents and to me in particular and to the greater people of Borno State is a very welcome development unless we want to continue with an endless war,” Zulum said.

Read Also: More Boko Haram Insurgents Surrender In Borno, Beg For Forgiveness

“I see no reason why we should reject those who are willing to surrender.

“I was attacked for more than 40, 50 times. I know the magnitude of this problem.

“More than 100,000 people were killed and therefore, I am in total support of this ongoing surrender by the insurgents”.

According to him, 2,600 Boko Haram members have so far surrendered, inclusive of their wives and children.