Several Feared Killed, Many Injured In Fresh Plateau Attack

Several persons were feared killed with many others injured after suspected herdsmen attacked Yelwa Zangam village, Zangam District in Jos North Local Government Area, Plateau State.

The attack which occurred on Tuesday night also left several houses burnt.

While there’s yet to be any official statement from security agencies, Channels Television observed on visiting the Plateau State Specialist Hospital, that there were no fewer than 16 corpses at the morgue while those injured were receiving treatment.

According to some sources, apart from the corpses that were moved to the morgue, there were many other casualties yet to be evacuated from the burnt houses.

This comes just days after the State Governor, Simon Lalong had imposed a curfew on Jos North, Bassa and Jos South Local Government areas following an attack on Rukuba Road in Jos North Local Government Area.

Twenty-three people – who were travelling from Bauchi en-route Jos to Ikare in Ondo State – were killed in the incident while 23 others were injured during the attack.