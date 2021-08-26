Army Confirms Insurgent Attack On Town In Yobe

The Nigerian Army has confirmed the attack on Babangida town in Yobe State by Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists.

Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday said the insurgents were prowling for logistics replenishment.

“The criminals made futile effort to infiltrate the town but were met with a fierce counter-attack from the vigilant troops, forcing them to retreat in disarray,” he said. “Further exploitation by the troops is still ongoing.”

According to the army spokesman, the insurgents were repelled by troops attached to Sector 2 Joint Task Force of Operation Hadin Kai.

He stated that during the counter-attack, the troops captured one gun truck, one Dushka anti-aircraft gun, two AK 47 rifles, and unprimed Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) from the fleeing terrorists.

“The dogged troops have been commended by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, for their vigilance and swiftness in countering the attack.

“He also encouraged them to remain focused and avoid any form of distraction from the terrorists, who are desperate to make face saving moves, having suffered enormous depletion in their ranks,” said Brigadier General Nwachukwu.

He assured the people of Yobe and the North East that the army was determined to rout completely Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists from their hideouts.

The army spokesman also urged them not to relent in supporting troops with actionable information that would enhance the speedy execution of ongoing counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations in the region.

Channels Television had reported the attack on Babangida town on Wednesday evening during which troops engage the insurgents in a firefight, leaving a soldier injured.

It is not clear if any of the insurgents was injured or killed, and Brigadier General Nwachukwu did not confirm this.

Babbangida is located 50 kilometres away from Dapchi where 110 students of the Government Girls Science Technical College were abducted in February 2018.