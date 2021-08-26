Niger Governor Calls For Joint Effort To End Banditry

Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Bello has called for joint efforts among states to bring an end to banditry.

The governor made the call on Wednesday when he visited Ma’undu in Mariga Local Government Area of the state which has been deserted by members of the community for nearly a year due to banditry.

The aim of his visit was to boost the morale of the over 300 security operatives including vigilantes that liberated the community and to assess the extent of damage in the community.

Bello who explained that there were no bandit camps in the state, noted that the bandits usually come in from neighbouring states particularly Zamfara State, to carry out their nefarious activities before returning.

The governor, therefore, stressed the need for synergy among the states affected by the activities of the bandits, pointing out that individual state efforts would not yield much result.

He, however, maintained that the state government will continue to make every effort to secure affected communities like Ma’undu which has diverse agricultural potentials so as to prevent food shortage in the area.

He also assured that feeder roads and culverts will be provided for the community to ease mobility.

Speaking further, the governor commended the security operatives for what he described as their gallantry in pushing the bandits out of the community and promised to continue supporting security personnel especially in the areas of logistics and welfare for optimum results.

“Your efforts will not go unnoticed. I am glad I am here today to associate with you, to feel part of what you feel and see the difficulty in accessing the terrain”, he said.

The governor enjoined the security operatives to remain focused and also be wary of informants, adding that families of those who paid the supreme price will be taken care of by the government.

On his part, the Commissioner of Police Niger State Command, Monday Bala Kuryas, said that there have been lots of security operations against the bandits and with combined efforts, peace will be restored in the society soon.

Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Abdulmalik Sarkindaji, who stated that more strategies are being developed to end insecurity, however, did not disclose any of the plans.

Ma’undu is a farming community with about 1,000 houses surrounded by four other major communities.