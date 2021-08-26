Advertisement

Nigeria Reports Seven More Deaths, 637 New COVID-19 Cases

Channels Television  
Updated August 26, 2021
A health worker wearing a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suit tests a swab sample for COVID-19 at a primary health centre in Hyderabad on September 3, 2020. NOAH SEELAM / AFP

 

As Nigerian authorities battle the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, seven more people died of complications relating to the disease on Wednesday.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this in its latest update on the outbreak, saying 637 new cases were recorded in 18 states and the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Lagos reported the highest cases – 322, followed by Rivers, Edo, and Delta States that recorded 70, 54, and 34 more infections respectively.

Others are Akwa Ibom – 31, Kwara – 31, FCT – 29, Ekiti – 17, Ogun – 14, Osun – 10, Kebbi – eight, Cross River – five, Plateau – three, Taraba – three, Kaduna – two, Bayelsa – two, Benue – one, Enugu – one, and Kano – one.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s GDP Records 5% Growth For Second Quarter

“States with zero cases reported (six): Gombe, Kano, Nasarawa, Oyo, Sokoto, and Zamfara,” the disease control agency said in a Facebook post.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 188,880, since the first COVID-19 case was reported in late February 2020.

Of the confirmed cases, 169,382 people have been discharged while 2,288 others have died from complications relating to the disease.

As of 9am on Friday, the NCDC said it has collected and tested a total of 2,727,834 samples for COVID-19.

In a bid to win the fight against the disease, authorities have stepped up efforts to ensure citizens take the COVID-19 vaccine for full protection against the virus.

They have asked the people to go to the various vaccination centres to take the first jab of the Moderna vaccine, as well as the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

However, the government has asked the people to continue to adhere to the measures put in place to curb the spread of the disease – even after taking the vaccine – until the nation attains herd immunity.

See the breakdown of cases according to states below:

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos71,45512,42358,561471
FCT20,47638019,922174
Rivers9,7721,2758,376121
Kaduna9,214179,13166
Plateau9,138249,05559
Oyo7,8935527,183158
Edo5,2041894,825190
Ogun5,2001794,94774
Kano4,03773,920110
Ondo3,8732803,52370
Akwa Ibom3,8017213,04832
Kwara3,4713023,11257
Delta2,8602292,55675
Osun2,683342,57376
Enugu2,541-92,52129
Nasarawa2,413292,34539
Gombe2,235342,15744
Katsina2,164292,10035
Ebonyi2,047122,00332
Anambra2,043561,96819
Abia1,79181,76023
Imo1,697141,64538
Bauchi1,55321,53417
Benue1,408-61,39024
Ekiti1,3552631,07715
Borno1,34411,30538
Adamawa1,13661,09832
Taraba1,062271,01124
Bayelsa1,0045092826
Niger9643091420
Sokoto794476228
Jigawa5622552116
Yobe50124909
Cross River4751244221
Kebbi458943316
Zamfara25102438
Kogi5032


More on Coronavirus

Lagos Approves 183 Centres For COVID-19 Vaccination

NPHCDA Sets Wednesday To Begin Second Dose Of AstraZeneca Vaccine

COVID-19: 1,094 Returning Travellers Have Absconded From Isolation, Says Sanwo-Olu

COVID-19: Nigeria Records 388 New Cases, Eight Deaths

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV