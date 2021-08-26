Advertisement

Nigerian Powerlifter Latifat Tijani Wins Gold At Tokyo Paralympics

Channels Television  
Updated August 26, 2021
Paralympic Medallist, Latifat Tijani

 

Nigerian powerlifter, Latifat Tijani, has won the gold medal in the female  45kg event at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Tijani made a top lift of 107kg to secure the top prize in the category, leaving China’s Zhe Cui to settle for silver.

The feat is an improvement on her previous record of 106kg at the 2016 Summer Paralympics.

She also won the bronze medal in the women’s 45 kg event at the 2019 World Para Powerlifting Championships.

