Nigerian Powerlifter Latifat Tijani Wins Gold At Tokyo Paralympics

Nigerian powerlifter, Latifat Tijani, has won the gold medal in the female 45kg event at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Tijani made a top lift of 107kg to secure the top prize in the category, leaving China’s Zhe Cui to settle for silver.

The feat is an improvement on her previous record of 106kg at the 2016 Summer Paralympics.

She also won the bronze medal in the women’s 45 kg event at the 2019 World Para Powerlifting Championships.

More to follow . . .