Senator Stella Oduah Dumps PDP For APC

Former Minister of Aviation and serving Senator, Stella Oduah, has dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is according to a statement signed by APC spokesperson, Salisu Na’inna Dambatta.

She was received at a brief ceremony in Abuja on Thursday and admitted into the party by the Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and Govermor of Yobe State, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni and the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma and the Deputy President of the Senate, Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege, the statement added.

The APC candidate in the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, Senator Andy Uba, was at the occasion.

She is the latest high profile PDP member who has joined the APC recently.

In his remarks welcoming her into the fold of the APC, the Chairman of the Extraordinary/Caretaker Convention Planning Committee, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni congratulated her for joining the APC and assured her of rights as all other members of the party.

“You will enjoy the privileges enjoyed by all members of the party because you will have a waiver,” Buni said.

Oduah, during the ceremony, said that she joined the APC family as part of the process of the changing political narrative in the South East, and assured that she joined the APC along with her multitude of supporters who have been jubilating in Anambra State.