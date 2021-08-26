Super TV CEO’s Family Writes IGP, Demands Thorough Probe And Justice

The family of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, has asked the Inspector-General of Police to ensure a thorough and professional investigation into the killing of the media mogul.

They also demanded that justice be immediately served in the murder which they described as savage and barbaric.

Ataga’s family made the demands in an open letter to the police chief dated August 15 through their lawyer and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mike Ozekhome.

The senior lawyer explained that the letter was made because Ataga’s killing has been in the public domain following the parade of the suspect involved by the Lagos State Police Command.

According to him, the world has been following the case with a keen interest to know how the nation’s criminal justice system works and how justice is eventually served to the suspect, the victim, and the society.

Ozekhome informed the IGP that every information contained in the letter was supplied to the law firm by Ataga’s family.

Channels Television had reported how the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Hakeem Odumosu, paraded one Chidinma Ojukwu on June 24.

He told reporters that the suspect confessed that she stabbed Ataga, adding that the owner of the rented apartment where the incident occurred had been arrested.

The police commissioner also hinted that Ataga’s bank account had been blocked in a bid to prevent further withdrawals by those taking advantage of his untimely death.

On her part, Chidinma, a 300-level Mass Communication student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), accused Ataga of raping her while narrating the incident to reporters.

She claimed that the media mogul made a first attempt which was successful, but the unfortunate incident took place after she resisted a second attempt.

Following her parade, the police later arrested and arraigned more suspects in connection with the incident, including Chidinma’s father, Onoh Ojukwu.