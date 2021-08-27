Attacks: Nigeria’s Situation Needs Deeper Political, Religious Collaborations – Boss Mustapha

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha believes Nigeria’s current security challenges call for a deeper collaboration between political and religious leaders in the country.

He made the remark during the 3rd Quarter 2021 Meeting of the Intra-Religious Council in Abuja on Thursday.

The SGF explained that religious and traditional leaders must partner with the government to end hostilities in Nigeria.

“The situation in Nigeria today calls for the deepening of political and religious collaboration at all times,” he added. “As a body, we must continue to build an environment where prejudice, intolerance, violence and other vices will remain alien to our culture and practice.”

According to him, Nigerians must continue to live and work as a community, assuring that the Federal Government will continue to give the needed support to “religious and traditional leaders to promote peace and unity in the country”.

“In fact, Mr President is very concerned about the level of insecurity and high cost of living. He is, however, working on how to resolve these issues in the shortest time,” the SGF said.

Read Also: 10-Year Memorial For Victims Of UN House Bombing In Pictures

Insecurity: Matawalle Calls For State Of Emergency In Northern Nigeria

‘Things Not Getting Better’

The event also had various leaders across the country including the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar in attendance.

According to the Sultan, insecurity has worsened in Nigeria. He also wondered how “unknown gunmen” have continued to ravage the country despite several intelligence agencies.

“Things are not getting better. I have said it and will say it again and again until we see that yes; things are getting better,” Sa’ad Abubakar added.

The monarch, who commended security agencies for their efforts in curtailing the situation so far, however, tasked them to adopt more measures to beat the criminals.

While calling on other traditional leaders to collaborate with the government in winning the war against criminality, he asked security agencies to question any leader who incites violence.

“All these people calling for such activities must be identified and our security agencies must up their game and take action against them,” the Sultan stated.

“Whether it is a religious leader, ethnic leader or traditional leader, he must be made to face the law, because there is nobody who is above the law.”