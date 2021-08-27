Advertisement

JUST IN: Zamfara Govt Orders Closure Of All Markets, Fuel Stations

Channels Television  
Updated August 27, 2021
Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle (File Photo)

 

Governor of Zamfara State Bello Matawalle has declared the closure of all major markets in the state.

The governor has also ordered the closure of all filling stations in local areas, adding that there should be no selling of fuel even in jerry cans.

While the reason behind the closure remains sketchy, it is coming shortly after some abducted students of the College Of Agriculture and Animal Science Bakura, regained their freedom.

The students were released on Friday with the help of some repentant bandits.

According to the governor, no ransom was paid for their release.

Details later…



