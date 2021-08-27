JUST IN: Zamfara Govt Orders Closure Of All Markets, Fuel Stations

Governor of Zamfara State Bello Matawalle has declared the closure of all major markets in the state.

The governor has also ordered the closure of all filling stations in local areas, adding that there should be no selling of fuel even in jerry cans.

While the reason behind the closure remains sketchy, it is coming shortly after some abducted students of the College Of Agriculture and Animal Science Bakura, regained their freedom.

The students were released on Friday with the help of some repentant bandits.

According to the governor, no ransom was paid for their release.

Details later…