Truck Overload Major Cause Of Road Failure, Accidents – Fashola

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, on Friday said truck overload is the major cause of road failure and accidents in the country.

He stated this during his tour of Federal Government assets in Lagos State, noting that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is making efforts to ensure that overloaded trucks no longer ply the nation’s highways.

According to the Minister, a measurement scale device installed on a computer will be put in place around the nation to ensure that trucks and haulage vans do not convey excess goods.

“Once you exceed the specified ACSU load, the specified tonnage per ACSU load, then we have a problem in terms of law and order,” he said.

“These are the consequences: you will pay fines ranging from N1 million to N10 million. So the reason we have done that is that we want to make it cheaper to comply and very expensive to break the law. That way, we hope that people will choose to comply instead of paying excessive penalties.”