Advertisement

Truck Overload Major Cause Of Road Failure, Accidents – Fashola

Channels Television  
Updated August 27, 2021
The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola speaks to journalists in Lagos on August 27, 2021.

 

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, on Friday said truck overload is the major cause of road failure and accidents in the country.

He stated this during his tour of Federal Government assets in Lagos State, noting that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is making efforts to ensure that overloaded trucks no longer ply the nation’s highways.

READ ALSO: Pipeline Leaks In Lagos Community After Suspected Vandalism

According to the Minister, a measurement scale device installed on a computer will be put in place around the nation to ensure that trucks and haulage vans do not convey excess goods.

“Once you exceed the specified ACSU load, the specified tonnage per ACSU load, then we have a problem in terms of law and order,” he said.

“These are the consequences: you will pay fines ranging from N1 million to N10 million. So the reason we have done that is that we want to make it cheaper to comply and very expensive to break the law. That way, we hope that people will choose to comply instead of paying excessive penalties.”



More on Local

Plateau Crisis: Sanwo-Olu Evacuates Three-Week Old Baby, Lagos Students From Jos

Politics Hinders Security Agencies From Doing Their Jobs, Says Ex-DSS Director

Pipeline Leaks In Lagos Community After Suspected Vandalism

Zamfara Govt Orders Closure Of All Markets, Fuel Stations

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV