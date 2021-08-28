Advertisement

Nigeria Records 10 More Deaths, 618 New COVID-19 Cases

Channels Television  
Updated August 28, 2021
A health practitioner tests for COVID-19. Photo: Sodiq Adelakun / Channels TV
Nigeria’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 2,308 on Friday after 10 more people battling the disease lost the fight.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed this in a late-night Facebook post while giving an update on the outbreak of the disease in the country.

It noted that the total fatalities were reported in the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and Lagos was one of the states with new deaths.

“Deaths reported in Lagos State on the 25th of August 2021,” it said.

As the country battles the third wave of infections following an initial relaxation of COVID-19 measures, 618 more cases were recorded in the last 24 hours in 14 states and the FCT.

But it is not the highest single-day figure to be recorded since the outbreak of the disease in February 2020.

Lagos recorded the highest number of fresh infections – 807 and was only followed by Akwa Ibom, Edo, and Rivers which reported 89, 71, and 47 cases respectively.

Others are Ekiti – 20, Plateau – 20, Delta – 15, Kwara – 13, FCT – 11, Osun – eight, Oyo – four, Ogun – three, Benue – three, Gombe – one, and Kaduna – one.

This brings to 190,333 the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country while those that have been successfully treated are 169,815.

As of 9am on Saturday, the NCDC said a total of 2,727,834 have been collected and tested across the country.

See the breakdown of cases by states below:

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos71,98412,94858,561475
FCT20,52441719,932175
Rivers10,0821,3408,617125
Kaduna9,216179,13366
Plateau9,165519,05559
Oyo8,0256757,189161
Edo5,3202924,835193
Ogun5,2161594,98275
Kano4,03773,920110
Akwa Ibom3,9017613,10832
Ondo3,8732803,52370
Kwara3,5263573,11257
Delta2,8792482,55675
Osun2,691392,57379
Enugu2,541-92,52129
Nasarawa2,414302,34539
Gombe2,23612,19144
Katsina2,164292,10035
Ebonyi2,048132,00332
Anambra2,043561,96819
Abia1,79241,76424
Imo1,710221,65038
Bauchi1,55321,53417
Benue1,413-11,39024
Ekiti1,4102961,09915
Borno1,34411,30538
Adamawa1,13661,09832
Taraba1,062271,01124
Bayelsa1,0145893026
Niger9663291420
Sokoto796476428
Jigawa5622552116
Yobe50124909
Cross River4751244221
Kebbi458943316
Zamfara25102438
Kogi5032


