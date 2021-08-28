Nigeria Records 10 More Deaths, 618 New COVID-19 Cases

Nigeria’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 2,308 on Friday after 10 more people battling the disease lost the fight.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed this in a late-night Facebook post while giving an update on the outbreak of the disease in the country.

It noted that the total fatalities were reported in the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and Lagos was one of the states with new deaths.

“Deaths reported in Lagos State on the 25th of August 2021,” it said.

As the country battles the third wave of infections following an initial relaxation of COVID-19 measures, 618 more cases were recorded in the last 24 hours in 14 states and the FCT.

But it is not the highest single-day figure to be recorded since the outbreak of the disease in February 2020.

Lagos recorded the highest number of fresh infections – 807 and was only followed by Akwa Ibom, Edo, and Rivers which reported 89, 71, and 47 cases respectively.

Others are Ekiti – 20, Plateau – 20, Delta – 15, Kwara – 13, FCT – 11, Osun – eight, Oyo – four, Ogun – three, Benue – three, Gombe – one, and Kaduna – one.

This brings to 190,333 the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country while those that have been successfully treated are 169,815.

As of 9am on Saturday, the NCDC said a total of 2,727,834 have been collected and tested across the country.

See the breakdown of cases by states below: