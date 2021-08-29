31 Inmates Of Kano Correctional Centre Regain Freedom

The Federal Government has released no fewer than 31 inmates from the Nigerian Correctional Centre in Kano State.

Spokesman of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday.

He said the release of the inmates was facilitated by the Presidential Committee on Correctional Centres Reform and Decongestion during their visit to the Kano Correctional Center.

“The Committee was in Kano for an on-the-spot assessment of conditions of Correctional Centres and inmates with a view to making payment of fines for inmates who were convicted of minor offences with the option of fines but unable to pay the fines as well as a general review of peculiar cases,” the statement read.

Giving the breakdown of the figures, Gwandu said 19 inmates were released through payment of fines by the Federal Ministry of Justice, three regained freedom through payment of fines by the Buni Yadi Foundation and an additional two after Policy Vault Africa made payment.

Similarly, seven more inmates were released due to old age.

READ ALSO: Two Killed As Troops Rescue Three Commuters In Kaduna

One of the inmates was granted a State Pardon by Rahama Husseini by Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The governor promised that the state government will support her rehabilitation.

Husseini found her way in prison in 2015 after a struggle with her husband which led to his unfortunate death.

“The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes (UNODC) brought to the attention of the chairman Hon. (Dr.) Justice I. U Bello(Rtd), the case of Rahama Husseini.

“In 2015, Rahama said to be fourteen (14) years at the time, was alleged to have been forcibly married off by her father and three days after, whilst her husband attempted to consummate the marriage, a struggle ensued which led to his unfortunate death,” the statement added.

Representatives of UNODC and Buni Yadi Foundation were also present to lend their voice and support for Rahama’s release.

The Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, had on October 30, 2017, constituted and inaugurated the Presidential Committee on Correctional Reforms and Decongestion.

Over 10,000 inmates have been released through the Committee.