Gunmen Kill Senator’s Son In Kaduna

Gunmen have killed Abdulkarim Bala Na’allah, the son of the senator representing Kebbi South senatorial district.

The deceased, who was a pilot and the eldest child of Senator Bala Na’allah, was killed at his Malali residence in the Kaduna metropolis.

Although police authorities in the state confirmed the incident, they did not give any details.

An aide of the Senator, Garba Mohammed, told Channels Television that the body of the late pilot was discovered in his room on Sunday afternoon.

He said that the late 36-year-old Abdulkarim, was alone in his house on Saturday night, as his wife had travelled, only for his corpse to be discovered by neighbours on Sunday.

The incident is the latest in a series of attacks and killings in the northwestern state.

On Saturday, two persons were killed in an attack by bandits in Makoro Iri village, Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who disclosed this via a statement on Saturday, said that the bandits invaded the remote village and shot dead the duo identified as Gideon Mumini and Barnabas Ezra.

In a similar development, troops of Operation Safe Haven rescued three travellers from armed bandits along the Gidan Waya-Godogodo road in Jema’a Local Government Area.

The travellers were abducted by the bandits who barricaded the road.

Troops, however, responded to a distress call and pursued the bandits, rescuing the three victims and also recovering the vehicle which they were travelling in.

‘Bandits’ Threat

The criminal gangs, also known as bandits, often attack in large numbers and arrive on motorbikes.

Typically motivated by financial gain, they have been targeting schools and colleges, kidnapping students and pupils for ransom.

The armed forces have carried out operations and airstrikes on their camps, which are hidden deep in the forests that span Zamfara, Kaduna, Katsina and Niger states, but violence has escalated.