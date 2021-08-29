Advertisement

Nigeria Records 53 More COVID-19 Deaths In 24 Hours

Ignatius Igwe  
Updated August 29, 2021
Nigeria has recorded 53 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. This is in addition to 650 new cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this on Saturday night, adding that new cases were confirmed in 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The additional COVID-19 related deaths increased the country’s fatality figure to 2,361. But 8,232 were discharged on Saturday, the highest number of cases discharged since the advent of the third wave of the pandemic.

As usual, the nation’s epicentre of the virus, Lagos, had the highest number of cases – 261 –  followed by Ondo State with 95 infections.

Other states with fresh cases include Rivers – 80, Akwa Ibom – 59, Oyo – 24, Ekiti – 22, Delta – 20, Edo – 18, Enugu – 15, Bayelsa – 14 and Ogun – 11.

The rest are  Kaduna – 8, Plateau – 7, Kano – 6, FCT – 5, Gombe – 3 and Abia – 2.

 

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos72,2455,15966,561525
FCT20,52942019,934175
Rivers10,1621,3318,704127
Kaduna9,224239,13566
Plateau9,172589,05559
Oyo8,0496787,210161
Edo5,3383104,835193
Ogun5,2271654,98775
Kano4,043123,921110
Ondo3,9683223,57571
Akwa Ibom3,9607683,16032
Kwara3,5263573,11257
Delta2,8992682,55675
Osun2,691392,57379
Enugu2,556-42,53129
Nasarawa2,414302,34539
Gombe2,23942,19144
Katsina2,164292,10035
Ebonyi2,048132,00332
Anambra2,043561,96819
Abia1,79461,76424
Imo1,710221,65038
Bauchi1,55321,53417
Ekiti1,4323181,09915
Benue1,413-11,39024
Borno1,34411,30538
Adamawa1,13661,09832
Taraba1,062271,01124
Bayelsa1,0287293026
Niger9663291420
Sokoto796476428
Jigawa5622552116
Yobe50124909
Cross River4751244221
Kebbi458943316
Zamfara25102438
Kogi5032

 

The 650 fresh cases reported on Saturday was an increase from the 618 cases posted the previous day in the country.

However, the nation’s active coronavirus infections had dropped from 18,210, reported on Friday, to 10,575.

The health agency explained that the multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, has continued to coordinate the national response activities.

So far, Nigeria’s total COVID-19 cases stand at 190,983 infections.



