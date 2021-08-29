Advertisement
Nigeria Records 53 More COVID-19 Deaths In 24 Hours
Nigeria has recorded 53 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. This is in addition to 650 new cases.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this on Saturday night, adding that new cases were confirmed in 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The additional COVID-19 related deaths increased the country’s fatality figure to 2,361. But 8,232 were discharged on Saturday, the highest number of cases discharged since the advent of the third wave of the pandemic.
As usual, the nation’s epicentre of the virus, Lagos, had the highest number of cases – 261 – followed by Ondo State with 95 infections.
Other states with fresh cases include Rivers – 80, Akwa Ibom – 59, Oyo – 24, Ekiti – 22, Delta – 20, Edo – 18, Enugu – 15, Bayelsa – 14 and Ogun – 11.
The rest are Kaduna – 8, Plateau – 7, Kano – 6, FCT – 5, Gombe – 3 and Abia – 2.
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|72,245
|5,159
|66,561
|525
|FCT
|20,529
|420
|19,934
|175
|Rivers
|10,162
|1,331
|8,704
|127
|Kaduna
|9,224
|23
|9,135
|66
|Plateau
|9,172
|58
|9,055
|59
|Oyo
|8,049
|678
|7,210
|161
|Edo
|5,338
|310
|4,835
|193
|Ogun
|5,227
|165
|4,987
|75
|Kano
|4,043
|12
|3,921
|110
|Ondo
|3,968
|322
|3,575
|71
|Akwa Ibom
|3,960
|768
|3,160
|32
|Kwara
|3,526
|357
|3,112
|57
|Delta
|2,899
|268
|2,556
|75
|Osun
|2,691
|39
|2,573
|79
|Enugu
|2,556
|-4
|2,531
|29
|Nasarawa
|2,414
|30
|2,345
|39
|Gombe
|2,239
|4
|2,191
|44
|Katsina
|2,164
|29
|2,100
|35
|Ebonyi
|2,048
|13
|2,003
|32
|Anambra
|2,043
|56
|1,968
|19
|Abia
|1,794
|6
|1,764
|24
|Imo
|1,710
|22
|1,650
|38
|Bauchi
|1,553
|2
|1,534
|17
|Ekiti
|1,432
|318
|1,099
|15
|Benue
|1,413
|-1
|1,390
|24
|Borno
|1,344
|1
|1,305
|38
|Adamawa
|1,136
|6
|1,098
|32
|Taraba
|1,062
|27
|1,011
|24
|Bayelsa
|1,028
|72
|930
|26
|Niger
|966
|32
|914
|20
|Sokoto
|796
|4
|764
|28
|Jigawa
|562
|25
|521
|16
|Yobe
|501
|2
|490
|9
|Cross River
|475
|12
|442
|21
|Kebbi
|458
|9
|433
|16
|Zamfara
|251
|0
|243
|8
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
The 650 fresh cases reported on Saturday was an increase from the 618 cases posted the previous day in the country.
However, the nation’s active coronavirus infections had dropped from 18,210, reported on Friday, to 10,575.
The health agency explained that the multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, has continued to coordinate the national response activities.
So far, Nigeria’s total COVID-19 cases stand at 190,983 infections.