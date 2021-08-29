Nigeria Records 53 More COVID-19 Deaths In 24 Hours

Nigeria has recorded 53 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. This is in addition to 650 new cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this on Saturday night, adding that new cases were confirmed in 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The additional COVID-19 related deaths increased the country’s fatality figure to 2,361. But 8,232 were discharged on Saturday, the highest number of cases discharged since the advent of the third wave of the pandemic.

As usual, the nation’s epicentre of the virus, Lagos, had the highest number of cases – 261 – followed by Ondo State with 95 infections.

Other states with fresh cases include Rivers – 80, Akwa Ibom – 59, Oyo – 24, Ekiti – 22, Delta – 20, Edo – 18, Enugu – 15, Bayelsa – 14 and Ogun – 11.

The rest are Kaduna – 8, Plateau – 7, Kano – 6, FCT – 5, Gombe – 3 and Abia – 2.

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 72,245 5,159 66,561 525 FCT 20,529 420 19,934 175 Rivers 10,162 1,331 8,704 127 Kaduna 9,224 23 9,135 66 Plateau 9,172 58 9,055 59 Oyo 8,049 678 7,210 161 Edo 5,338 310 4,835 193 Ogun 5,227 165 4,987 75 Kano 4,043 12 3,921 110 Ondo 3,968 322 3,575 71 Akwa Ibom 3,960 768 3,160 32 Kwara 3,526 357 3,112 57 Delta 2,899 268 2,556 75 Osun 2,691 39 2,573 79 Enugu 2,556 -4 2,531 29 Nasarawa 2,414 30 2,345 39 Gombe 2,239 4 2,191 44 Katsina 2,164 29 2,100 35 Ebonyi 2,048 13 2,003 32 Anambra 2,043 56 1,968 19 Abia 1,794 6 1,764 24 Imo 1,710 22 1,650 38 Bauchi 1,553 2 1,534 17 Ekiti 1,432 318 1,099 15 Benue 1,413 -1 1,390 24 Borno 1,344 1 1,305 38 Adamawa 1,136 6 1,098 32 Taraba 1,062 27 1,011 24 Bayelsa 1,028 72 930 26 Niger 966 32 914 20 Sokoto 796 4 764 28 Jigawa 562 25 521 16 Yobe 501 2 490 9 Cross River 475 12 442 21 Kebbi 458 9 433 16 Zamfara 251 0 243 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

The 650 fresh cases reported on Saturday was an increase from the 618 cases posted the previous day in the country.

However, the nation’s active coronavirus infections had dropped from 18,210, reported on Friday, to 10,575.

The health agency explained that the multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, has continued to coordinate the national response activities.

So far, Nigeria’s total COVID-19 cases stand at 190,983 infections.