Paralympics: Nigeria’s Omolayo Wins Powerlifting Gold, Sets Games Record

Nigeria’s Bose Omolayo has won gold in the women’s 79kg powerlifting event at the Tokyo Paralympics. She lifted 141kg to set a Games record on Sunday.

Ukraine’s Natalia Oliinyk took silver while Vera Muratova from China settled for bronze in the same event.

The 32-year-old had clinched gold at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games and got another gold at the World Championships in Kazakhstan, three years later.

Omolayo’s gold is Nigeria’s second in the competition. Latifat Tijani won the women’s 45kg powerlifting event after a lift of 107kg with China’s Zhe Cui taking silver.

Team Nigeria, presently 24th on the medal table, has four medals (two gold and two bronze).

Lucy Ejike and Olaitan Ibrahim had earlier claimed a bronze medal each – all from powerlifting.