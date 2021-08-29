Sponsors Of Boko Haram, Bandits Are The Problems – The Week In Quotes

Security issues continue to dominate the news in Nigeria and across the world. The passing week had its fair share of security-related matters making the rounds, with the attack on Nigeria’s Defence Academy stirring many questions.

Having examined the stories published in the course of the passing week, here are the top quotes that best relay the tone and mood of most of what transpired within the week in focus.

1. “The security architecture of the Nigerian Defence Academy was compromised early this morning by unknown gunmen.”

NDA spokesman Major Bashir Muhd Jajira confirms the attack on the academy.

2. “We must compromise somebody, either through blackmail or through incentives – maybe we give money; or we try to indoctrinate that person. We can’t succeed without an inside person.”

Former Nigerian Navy Commodore, Kunle Olawunmi, says the bandits who attacked the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) on Tuesday did so with help of at least one insider.

3. “Nigeria will continue to exist because the cost for us for Nigeria not to continue to exist is much more than the cost for us to make Nigeria continue to exist.”

Despite calls for secession, former President Olusegun Obasanjo says Nigeria will continue to exist as a nation.

4. “Today, based on our dialogue and reconciliation, we used the repentant bandits to secure the release of these students.”

Governor Bello Matawalle, speaks on how students released from the den of their captors were released through the help of some repentant bandits.

5. “He sorely will be missed”

Buhari condoles the family and friends of the legendary musician, Sir Victor Uwaifo.

6.“One thing I know is that the intelligence community is solid in this country but what impedes them in carrying out some of the jobs they want to do is politics, politicians because when you mix with politics security, then it becomes a big problem.”

Former Deputy Director, Department of State Services, Dennis Amachree, identifies politics as a factor hindering security agencies from effectively performing their jobs.

7. The situation in Nigeria today calls for the deepening of political and religious collaboration at all times.”

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha believes Nigeria’s current security challenges call for deeper collaboration between political and religious leaders in the country.

8. “So why is this President obsessing about something which is being rejected right, left and centre?”

Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka criticises ongoing plans by the Federal Government to reopen grazing routes across the country.

9. “Despite the divisive rhetoric of demagogues and the utterances of those who profit from disharmony, Nigerians do not hate each other.”

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says despite the activities of those with a divisive agenda, Nigeria will prevail over her tribulations due to the resilience, faith, hope, and strength of its people.

10. “Everyone at the club looks forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester.”

Manchester United announce they have reached a deal to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus, 12 years after he left Old Trafford for Real Madrid.

11. “To those who carried out this attack as well as anyone who wishes America harm, know this: We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay.”

US President Joe Biden pledges to hunt down the perpetrators of the suicide bombings that killed 12 American troops in Kabul and said the United States will not be deterred from its mission to evacuate thousands of civilians from Afghanistan.

12. “Unfortunately, we have recorded severe recalcitrance on the part of the public, which has led to the higher infection rates that we are now recording.”

A dismayed Lagos State Governor reveals that the emergence of the third wave in the metropolis is based on the non-adherence to the laid-down health protocols designed to mitigate the pandemic.

13. “PDP and Secondus are not afraid of court; this party is a child of history, owned by Nigerians, bigger than any individual or group, including desperadoes.”

Through his lawyers, Mr. Uche Secondus responds to a court order restraining him from acting as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

14. “So many scenarios are being created though, could this be a criminal act to violate the sanctity of that military institution? Was it an opportunistic crime?”

Barely 24 hours after gunmen attacked the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna State, Mr. Garba Shehu says the intention of the attackers should not be ruled, adding that it might be political.

15. “I was attacked more than 40, 50 times.”

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, says he has survived many attacks numbering over 40 by insurgents in the state.

16. “This is the time for patriots and people of goodwill to support and encourage those who are in the vanguard of the battle against wickedness in the land”.

President Muhammadu Buhari says Tuesday’s attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), rather than dampen the morale of the Armed Forces, will buoy them to end criminality in the country.

17. “Nigerians do not deserve to go through this form of harrowing experience.”

Members of the Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives say Nigerians do not deserve the torment which has become their plight in recent times.

18. “Things are not getting better. I have said it and will say it again and again until we see that yes; things are getting better.”

Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar again expresses concern over the level of insecurity in the country, adding that it has worsened.

19. “They [government] know. Of course, it is in the news.”

Commodore Olawunmi hints that the Nigerian government knows those behind the decade-long Boko Haram insurgency in the country.

That’s it for our top quotes this week, do stay reading as we bring more your way in the coming week.