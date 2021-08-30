12 Die, Six Injured In Kaduna Road Accident

Twelve persons have died with six others injured in a motor accident along the Kaduna-Abuja on Monday.

The accident occurred around Nasarawa Doka, along the highway in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the incident to Channels Television in a statement.

The commissioner explained that the accident involved a lone Toyota Hiace bus conveying 18 passengers from Kaduna to Abuja.

He explained that one of the bus tyres exploded due to brake failure with twelve passengers dying on the spot.

READ ALSO: Repentant Insurgents: Borno Leaders Seek Proper Profiling, Warn Against Hasty Release

According to him, six others sustained injuries and were rushed to hospital for treatment.

On his part, Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness over the incident and extended his condolences to the families of the victims.

While wishing the injured a quick recovery, the governor asked citizens to continue to drive safely, pay attention to the condition of their vehicles and observe traffic rules as they ply major highways.

The latest accident comes five months after the state recorded an accident at the Kateri axis of the highway.

The commissioner had on March 22 said a commercial DAF trailer carrying 53 passengers was on high speed, lost control and veered off into the bush.

No fewer than 19 people died with 34 others sustaining varying degrees of injuries.