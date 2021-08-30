Uncertainty Trails Mbappe’s Transfer To Real Madrid As Deadline Looms- Reports

Kylian Mbappe’s dream move to Real Madrid hangs by a thread as the deadline to the transfer window draws close.

Mbappe stole the show on Sunday by scoring both goals in a 2-0 win against Reims in Ligue 1 despite Lionel Messi making his debut as a 65th-minute substitute for Neymar.

Madrid has offered PSG an amount in excess of €170m for Mbappe, but the French giants are yet to reply.

Europe’s transfer window closes on Tuesday.

Madrid are said to be waiting till Monday evening for a formal response, according to Sky Sports.

Earlier in the week, Paris Saint-Germain’s sporting director Leonardo had confirmed the 22-year-old wanted to leave the club but was adamant he wouldn’t let the superstar leave without the appropriate price tag placed on him being met.

“If Real Madrid are making an offer, that seems clear. We cannot, the week before the end of the window, change our plans. If he wants to leave, we will not hold him back, but on our terms,” he said in an interview with EuroSports.

Leonardo was also critical of Madrid’s conduct, claiming the Spanish club have contacted Mbappe illegally.

“For the last two years, Real Madrid have been behaving like this, it is not correct, illegal even because they contacted the player,” he said.

“It is unacceptable for us because it is not correct. It is proof of the strategy: an offer comes 1 year before the end of his contract and 7 days before the end of the window.”

Real Madrid are keen on landing Mbappe, and if talks fail to yield positive results before deadline day, they will try to sign him on a pre-contract agreement in January as he runs out of contract at PSG in 10 months.