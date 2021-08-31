Counter-Terrorism: Nigeria, Turkey To Strengthen Ties

The Nigerian Army and its Turkish counterpart have pledged to strengthen military bilateral relations to tackle terrorism.

This was disclosed on Monday when the Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria, Hidaye Bayraktar visited the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, at the Army Headquarters in Abuja.

Ambassador Bayraktar explained that like Nigeria, Turkey is confronted with challenges of insecurity, pointing out that a collaboration of both countries will curtail the activities of terrorists in both countries.

He added that Turkey was prepared to further assist Nigeria to fight insurgency using experiences from similar challenges

The Chief of Army Staff in response said the visit would further enhance the existing cordial relationship between Nigeria and Turkey.

General Yahaya further stated that the relationship between the two countries will bolster the capabilities of the armies of both countries through sharing of intelligence and operational experience.