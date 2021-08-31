Akeredolu Signs Anti-Open Grazing Bill Into Law

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has signed the anti-grazing bill into law.

The governor signed the bill on Tuesday after it was earlier passed by the State House of Assembly.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo.

READ ALSO: Katsina Bans Inter-State Transport Of Cattle

According to the governor, the signage of the bill is in line with the resolution of the Southern Governors’ Forum at its last meeting in Lagos where September 1 was set as the deadline for Governors in Southern Nigeria to sign the Anti-Open Grazing Bill into law.

“This is worthwhile, and a very laudable development aimed at stemming needless instances of skirmishes, conflicts as well as infractions on the enviably peaceful disposition of the good people of Ondo State.

“It is very pertinent to aver and indeed, reiterate that the Law shall rather, engender a more cordial, mutually benefiting relationship amongst residents of the State irrespective of ethnicity, religion or creed. For emphasis, no particular group of persons is the target,” the statement read in part.

The state government, therefore, vowed to “pursue with vigour, through lawful means, to ensure strict compliance,” to the law.

Details of the new law will be made available to the public for proper information, more depth of understanding on contents as well as other relevant areas.