Lawyer Asks Court To Stop SSS From Using The Name DSS

A lawyer, Tope Alabi, has asked a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos to stop the State Security Service (SSS) from being addressed or addressing itself as Department of State Service (DSS) without an amendment of the law.

The Lagos-based lawyer also asked the court to declare that the DSS is not an agency established under any law in Nigeria.

In the originating summons filed before the court, Alabi the plaintiff listed the State Security Service (SSS) and Attorney-General of the Federation as the first and second respondents.

Taking into consideration Section 2(3) National Securities Agency Act of 2004, the plaintiff amongst other things also sought a declaration of the court that the authorised operations of the SSS do not involve arrest and detention of Nigerians without a court order.

READ ALSO: DSS Releases Eight Igboho’s Aides, Four Still In Custody

The plaintiff also wants the courts to declare that that SSS is not authorised to arrest or execute extrajudicial killing of a person accused of a crime without a trial and conviction by a court.

In an affidavit dated August 24 and attached in support of the suit, Alabi referenced as examples October 8, 2016, SSS invasion of judges’ homes, the August 2, 2019 invasion of Omoyele Sowore’s home, and the July 2021 raid on the home of Sunday Igboho, during which 12 persons were arrested.

The plaintiff further asked the court to determine whether the SSS can invade any state without the knowledge and consent of the sitting governor of such state, among other prayers.

According to him, the SSS’ has also made itself “an agent for dispute settlement and debt recovery among the citizenry” and other unauthorised activities which has been creating “panic and terror in the society.”

The court is yet to fix a date for the hearing of the suit.