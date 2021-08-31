Plateau Crisis: Imo Evacuates Over 100 Students From UniJos

The Imo state government has evacuated over a hundred of its indigenes studying at the University of Jos in Plateau state following rising tensions in Jos Plateau State.

Chief of staff to the Imo Governor, Nnamdi Anyaehi, alongside other dignitaries were present to receive the students at the Government House in Owerri the state’s capital on Monday night.

Mr. Anyaehi commended the students for their patience while waiting for the government to come to evacuate them.

He reiterated the Uzodimma-led administration’s concern for the welfare of all Imo indigenes irrespective of their location, while also assuring the students of their safety back to their various homes.

“This government is sensitive to the plight of the common man, sensitive to not only the plight of students but the generality of the Imo people,” he said.

“The governor has directed that none of you should leave here unaccompanied to his or her home.”

Speaking to Channels Television, one of the students expressed his relief at being evacuated from the troubled zone and appreciated the governor’s prompt reaction.

“Words alone cannot express what our eyes have seen. I don’t know if our appearance can bear the picture,” he said.

“But the trauma of what we have seen will live with us for the rest of our lives.”

The student added, “This is so far the only silver lining we have seen in this dark cloud.”

Recent attacks in Jos North, Bassa, Riyom, and Barkin Ladi have plunged Plateau into a state of high tension.

About 36 people were killed last week in Yelwa Zangam village, Zangam District in Jos North Local Government Area.

Lagos State, Kaduna State amongst others have followed suit in transporting their indigenes from Jos metropolis and the University of Jos has been shut down.

Governor of Plateau State Simon Lalong on Monday relaxed curfews imposed on parts of the state after some level of normalcy had returned to the state.