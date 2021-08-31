Section of Lokoja-Kabba Highway Caves In – FRSC

A section of the Lokoja-Kabba Federal Highway has caved in, the Federal Road Safety Corps said on Tuesday.

According to a public notice signed by FRSC Public Education Officer Bisi Kazeem, the caved-in section is between Zariagi and Obajana cement factory.

“This development has led to an obstruction of free flow of traffic,” the FRSC notice said.

READ ALSO: Court Upholds FRSC’s Power To Fine Motorists

“As all the concerned authorities are making frantic efforts to carry out emergency repairs to restore normal flow of traffic, the emergency work may take some hours to complete.”

The FRSC advised motorists to find alternative routes such as the “Lokoja-Okene-Kabba, or Lokoja-Okene-Ogorimangogo.”

“The Federal Road Safety Corps solicits maximum cooperation of the motoring public on this development,” the notice read.

“The Corps will also continue to update the public periodically on further developments on the ameliorative work going on at the failed portion of the road.”