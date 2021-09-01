Buhari Sacks Ministers Of Agriculture And Power

President Muhammadu Buhari has relieved two ministers of their appointments.

They are the Ministers of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mohammed Nanono, and his Power counterpart, Saleh Mamman.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, announced this on Wednesday in Abuja after the Federal Executive Council meeting.

He disclosed that the Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abubakar, has been redeployed to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, while the Minister of State for Works, Abubakar Aliyu, is to take over as Minister of Power.

The exercise, according to Adesina, will continue in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution.

Adesina who read the President’s speech said because change was constant, the review has become critical in order to reinvigorate the cabinet to deepen capacity and crystallise legacy achievements.

The administration, according to President Buhari, approaches a critical phase in its second term, hence the need to rejig the cabinet to strengthen “weak areas, close gaps, manage the economy and improve the delivery of public good in the country.”

The latest reshuffling comes about a year after the President, in a similar fashion, approved the immediate redeployment of two ministers who swapped their positions.

Those affected are the present Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, and the Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Tayo Alasoadura.

Read the full text of the statement is reproduced below: