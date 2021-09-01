Driver Returns Bag Containing $40,000, Other Valuables

A driver conveying passengers from the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos Terminal II (MMA2), has returned a bag containing the sum of $40,000.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL) on Wednesday.

There were also bundles of local currency, jewelry and other valuables worth millions of naira forgotten inside the bus.

According to BASL, the bag belonged to a prominent Nigerian who boarded an Arik Air flight from MMA2 to Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital on Monday, August 30.

“At about 1510hrs of 30th August 2021, a black bag that was forgotten inside a coaster bus, used for conveying passengers at the Airside, with the number plate BDG 689 GW, was picked up by the driver of the bus, Mr. Emmanuel Eluu,” the statement read in part.

The bag has, however, now been returned to the owner by operators of the terminal.