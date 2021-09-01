PHOTOS: Buhari Inaugurates NSIA Board, Presides Over FEC Meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated the board of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).

The inauguration ceremony took place on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Shortly after the inauguration, President Buhari presided over a virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; the Secretary to Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha; and Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, were physically in attendance.

Also present physically include the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; and Minister of Humanitarian and Disaster Management, Sadiya Farouk.

Others are Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika; Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare; Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami; Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; as well as Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan, and other ministers attended the meeting virtually from their various offices in Abuja.

Some of the highpoints of the meeting are captured in the pictures below: