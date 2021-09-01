Tambuwal Restricts Movements, Suspends Sale Of Animals In Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has invoked an executive order banning motorists from plying Marnona/Issa Road linking the eastern part of the state.

The Commissioner for Information, Isa Bajini, disclosed this via a statement issued on Wednesday, noting that the move followed the rising challenges in the state.

Sokoto is one of the few states in the North-West that is affected by the activities of bandits who kidnap for ransom, rape, steal and attack villages.

But the commissioner said his principal signed the order in exercising the powers conferred on him by Section 176, Subsection (2) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

Read Also: FG To Make Provision For Subsidy In 2022, Says NNPC Boss

The order, known as Security Challenges (containment) Order, also seeks to suspend the sale of all animals and transportation of cattle in trucks/lorries in 13 local government areas of the state.

It further states that only designated filling stations are allowed to sell petrol and Diesel of not more than ₦5,000 to motorists in the said local council and takes immediate effect.

The affected local governments include Gada, Goronyo, Gudu, Ilele, Isa, Kebbe, Sabin Birni, Shagari, Rabah, Tambuwal, Tangaza, Tureta and Wurno.

See the full statement below: