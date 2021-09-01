Advertisement
Tambuwal Restricts Movements, Suspends Sale Of Animals In Sokoto
Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has invoked an executive order banning motorists from plying Marnona/Issa Road linking the eastern part of the state.
The Commissioner for Information, Isa Bajini, disclosed this via a statement issued on Wednesday, noting that the move followed the rising challenges in the state.
Sokoto is one of the few states in the North-West that is affected by the activities of bandits who kidnap for ransom, rape, steal and attack villages.
But the commissioner said his principal signed the order in exercising the powers conferred on him by Section 176, Subsection (2) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.
The order, known as Security Challenges (containment) Order, also seeks to suspend the sale of all animals and transportation of cattle in trucks/lorries in 13 local government areas of the state.
It further states that only designated filling stations are allowed to sell petrol and Diesel of not more than ₦5,000 to motorists in the said local council and takes immediate effect.
The affected local governments include Gada, Goronyo, Gudu, Ilele, Isa, Kebbe, Sabin Birni, Shagari, Rabah, Tambuwal, Tangaza, Tureta and Wurno.
See the full statement below:
PRESS RELEASE
SOKOTO STATE ON INSECURITY
Due to the prevailing insecurity in the state, occasioned by armed banditry which has led to huge loss of lives and properties, undermining free movement of people, goods and services in the affected areas, the Governor of Sokoto State, Rt Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, CFR, Mutawallen Sokoto has approved an Executive Order in response to the situation.
The Governor is in the exercise of powers conferred upon him by the Subsection (2) of Section 176 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, to issue the order to be known as: Security Challenges (Containment) Order.
The Order takes effect immediately today, September 1, 2021 and directs as follows:
- Immediate total closure of Isa Marnona Road to all motorists until further notice. Travelers plying that road are advised to go through the Goronyo-Sabon Birni axis.
- Lorries/Trucks or other vehicles carrying firewood from the forests are hereby prohibited;
- Suspension of the sale of all animals at the markets of Gada, Goronyo, Gudu, Ilela, Isa, Kebbe, Sabon Birni, Shagari, Rabah Tambuwal Tangaza, Tureta and Wurno Local Governments Areas;
- Prohibition of transportation of cattle using trucks/lorries in Gada, Goronyo, Gudu, Illela, Isa, Kebbe, Sabon Birni, Shagari, Rabah Tambuwal Tangaza, Tureta and Wurno Local Governments Areas;
- Prohibition of carrying 3 persons on motorcycles and more than 3 passengers on a tricycle throughout the State;
- Prohibition of the sale of second-hand motorcycles at Gada, Goronyo, Gudu, Ilela, Isa, Kebbe, Sabon Birni, Shagari, Rabah Tambuwal Tangaza, Tureta, Achida, Gande, Gwadabawa and Wurno Markets;
- Prohibition of operation of commercial tricycles and motorcycles from 10:00 pm to 6:00 a.m in the State Capital, and 6:00 p.m 6:00 a.m in Gada Goronyo, Gudu, Gwadabawa, Illela, Isa, Kebbe, Sabon Birni, Shagari, Rabah Tambuwal Tangaz, Tureta and Wurno Local Governments Areas.
- Prohibition of the sale of petrol in jerrycans at filling stations.
- Only designated Filling stations are allowed to sell petrol and diesel of not more than N5,000.00 to motorists in Gada, Goronyo, Gudu, Ilela, Isa, Kebbe, Sabon Birni, Shagari, Rabah, Tambuwal Tangaza, Tureta and Wurno Local Governments Areas
- Only authorized essential workers (health personnel, security personnel and Journalists) could use tricycles and motorcycles beyond the banned periods.
The State Governor, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal urges the people of Sokoto State to adhere to the provisions of the order, which is passed after wide consultation with all Stakeholders and constituted authorities as well security and law enforcement agencies.
The Government has taken the measure out of the need to introduce additional countervailing measures in the affected areas in order to contain the banditry and mitigate the damages it is causing to social and economic activities and preserve peace;
SIGNED:
Alhaji Isa Bajini,
Hon. Commissioner for Information, Sokoto State