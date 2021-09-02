Advertisement
UPDATED: Death Toll In New York Storm Rises To At Least 13: Officials
At least 25 people in the New York region have died from flash flooding caused by rainfall brought by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, officials said Thursday.
Twelve people have now lost their lives in New York City, including 11 who were trapped in the basements of their home, the NYPD said.
Ten were known to have died in New Jersey, according to officials there and another three succumbed to heavy flooding near Philadelphia in Pennsylvania.
AFP
