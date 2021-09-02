Enugu House Of Assembly Passes Anti-Open Grazing Bill

The Enugu State House of Assembly has passed a bill prohibiting open grazing of cattle in the state.

The bill also lays down markers for the implementation of cattle ranching.

According to Punch Newspaper, the House had, on Tuesday, conducted a public hearing on the bill, which was applauded by stakeholders in attendance.

READ ALSO: Akeredolu Signs Anti-Open Grazing Bill Into Law

This comes as some southern states begin to implement a resolution to ban open grazing in favour of ranching.

On Tuesday, Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu signed an anti-grazing bill into law.

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has also signed an anti-open grazing bill.

The Enugu State bill is to be known as the ‘Enugu State Prohibition of Open Grazing and Regulated Cattle Ranching and Connected Purposes’.