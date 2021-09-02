Guilder Ultimate Search: Five Things To Know As Reality Show Returns

The survival reality show, Guilder Ultimate Search (GUS) is back to the screens after seven years hiatus.

GUS dominated the Nigerian airwaves in the early 2000s and it is making a return in year 2021 with the theme, “The Age of Craftsmanship”. The show started in 2004 and enjoyed 11 seasons on air.

Winners include Ugo Egwuagwu who made history as first-ever Ultimate Man in 2004, Lucan Chambliss (season 2), Hector Joberteh (season 3), Dominic Mudabai (season 4), Michael Nwanchukwu (season 5), Uche Nwaezeapu (season 6), Kunle Oluwaremi (season 7), among others.

According to the Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Sade Morgan, creators, and sponsors of the show, the planning team have put everything in place to give the fans exactly what they enjoy about the show

“I am confident that everyone will be pleasantly surprised and delighted with what we have in store,” she added.

From the first edition of the show, contestants are camped in different parts of the country to struggle against themselves in the wild in search of a hidden treasure that brings instant fame and fortune to the last person standing.

Here are five major things you need to know about the new edition of the reality show:

Registration and Screening

If you are interested in being a part of the survival reality show, registration commences on September 1 and closes on September 8, 2021. Registration can be done online on GUS website.

After registration, the first screening of selected participants will start on September 13 in Abuja and Enugu, while the second screening will be held on September 16 in Lagos.

Who Can Apply?

This new season of GUS is open to receiving applications from Nigerians between 21-35 years from September 1, 2021, via its online registration platform www.gulderultimatesearch.ng

To submit an application, interested participants should visit the GUS website to enter their details, upload a photograph and answer some questions.

What happens after the application?

Shortlisted applicants will undergo a regional selection process in Abuja and Enugu on September 13 and 14, while the selection will take place in Lagos on September 16 and 17, 2021.

When will the show premiere and who is the host

The TV premiere of ‘Gulder Ultimate Search: The Age of Craftsmanship’ is set for October 16, 2021, and will run till December 19, when the grand finale will hold.

Although the host of the show is yet to be announced, previous editions of the show were anchored by Nollywood actors Chidi Mokeme and Bob Manuel-Udokwu.

Where will the show air?

The show will air on DStv and other local stations across the country.