Police Arrest Notorious Bandit, 17 Others In Katsina

Police in Katsina State have arrested 18 suspects in connection with banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling, and other related crimes.

One of the suspects simply identified as Abdullahi Mai-Rafi is a notorious bandit who according to the police conspired with two others and disguised as government officials to commit armed robbery and indulged in the rustling of cattle numbering up to 20.

Prior to his latest arrest, Mai-Rafi had allegedly repented from his old ways and was working with the state government under the office of S.A on Security matters, Ahmad Ibrahim Katsina.

While parading the suspects before the command headquarters on Wednesday in Katsina, the Police spokesman, SP Gambo Isah explained that the trio had on August 11th 2021 at about 11:00hrs, gone to Danmarke forest in Ingawa LGA of the state with a motor vehicle Toyota, Camry, ash in colour, with registration number DE 631 LED, attacked a herder, one Alhaji Gide Suleiman of Malumafashi LGA while grazing his animals.

They attacked him with machetes and sticks, threatened him and his boys that they were from the office of Special Adviser on security to His Excellency, with a false allegation that their brother, one Sa’idu had robbed one Lawal of his herds and that they should either produce the said Sa’idu or bring hundred (100) cows.

“After some scuffles, the suspects succeeded in robbing the said Alhaji Gide Suleiman of his twenty (20) cows valued seven million, five hundred and fifty thousand naira (N7,550,000:00K) with the intention of taking them to the Sa’id Lawal as compensation for his stolen cows as falsely alleged by them.

“They also searched and robbed them of the sum of forty thousand (N40,000:00) naira and four (4) GSM handsets.

“Subsequently, on the 24th of August, the same syndicate of Abdullahi Mai-Rafi and three (3) others, attacked the complainant on the same false allegation and attempted to rob him of another set of twenty cows and some sheep, but nemesis caught up with them when they were rounded up and arrested by the Command.

“In the course of the investigation, suspects confessed to the commission of the offences.

“The Gang leader, Abdullahi Mai-Rafi confessed to have conspired with the others and sold all the cows at Dankama market, Kaita LGA of the state.

“Two cows and the sum of four hundred and forty-four thousand naira were recovered as exhibits from their possessions,” Isah explained.

Furthermore, on the 31st of August 2021, the command also succeeded in arresting one Aminu Adulrazak of Tudun Yan lihidda Quarters, Katsina, based on credible intelligence. This happened while he was conveying 66 jerry cans filled with fuel in an unregistered Peugeot 504 at Kofar Guga Garage believed to be a supply to bandits hibernating in the forest. Interestingly, the suspect divulged that he has engaged in these crooked activities for about fifteen years and confessed to have bought the fuel from one Saminu Rabiu-a transport manager at AK Mai Kwai filling station.

Prior to the above arrests, on August 23rd, 2021 the command succeeded in arresting one Abubakar Abdullahi of Allah Madogara village in Malumfashi LGA of the state who was a notorious suspected kidnapper and informant to bandits. The suspect, Abubakar Abdullahi, was trailed and arrested and confessed during interrogation that he indeed committed all crimes attributed to him and his cohorts (now at large).

Additionally, on the 17th of August 2021, the command- based on a tip-off, succeed in arresting notorious bandits and cattle rustlers, Bala Abdu alias Medele and Halliru Tukur, from Dunkula village, Safana LGA, who terrorize Safana LGA and its environs. In the course of the interrogation, suspect Bala Abdu Medele confessed to have participated in numerous bandit and cattle rustling activities in Safana LGA and its environs.

Also, the command arrested the duo of one Mani Yahaya and Isuhu Usman on the 8th of August 2021, based on a tip-off, which would provide leads for an ongoing investigation. All detained suspects are from Tsaskiye village via Safana LGA Katsina. The duo is strongly suspected to be providing information to the camp of two notorious bandits: Ya`u and Mallam Aibo who are known to be hibernating in Rugu forest and carry out attacks on Tsaskiya and Ummadau village, Safana LGA respectively.

Regardless of the grim reality about crime in the state, and the perpetrators still at large, the police assure the citizens of Katsina state that the criminals arrested based on the aforementioned ongoing investigations would provide leads that can be employed for bringing to book those criminals at large.