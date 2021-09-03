Bandits Kill Four, Abduct Several Others In Zamfara

Armed bandits have invaded Ruwan Doruwa district in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State, killing four persons and abducting several others.

A source at Ruwan Doruwa community said the bandits came to the town in the early hours of Friday and started shooting sporadically, forcing many residents to flee for their safety.

He said the bandits killed four persons and embarked on house-to-house search for abduction.

Channels Television learned that the funeral prayers of those killed have been conducted.

READ ALSO: Bandit Killed, Others Injured As Security Operatives Repel Attack In Zamfara

Meanwhile, the police authorities are yet to react to the attack.

All attempts to speak to the police spokesperson proved abortive.

The attack on Ruwan Doruwa is one of the latest acts of violence by armed bandits operating in the North-West.

The North-West and Central states have for years been troubled by tit-for-tat attacks and community raids between nomadic herders and local farmers who clash over water and land.

But violence has escalated sharply with the emergence of large criminal gangs who steal cattle, raid and loot villages and kidnap for ransom.

President Muhammadu Buhari, a former soldier first elected in 2015, is under pressure over insecurity.

The armed forces have launched military raids and air strikes on bandit camps, but gunmen have kept up attacks and abductions.

Four states across the northwest, including Zamfara, have introduced restrictions including limiting motorbike traffic, restricting fuel sales and also suspending cattle markets and transport.

Armed gangs often arrive on motorbikes during their abduction attacks and also engage in castle rustling.

They operate out of camps hidden in forests in northwest Nigeria, often raiding and abducting in one state and crossing back with their victims into another state.

This year bandits have turned their sights on schools, seminaries and colleges across the region, herding children and students deep into forest hideouts while they negotiate ransom payments.

Many students have been released only after spending weeks or months in captivity but dozens are still being held.