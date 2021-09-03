DSS Releases Two More Igboho’s Aides – Lawyer

The Department of State Services (DSS) has released two more aides of Yoruba Nation agitator Sunday Adeyemo.

Their lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi confirmed their release on Friday via a statement obtained by Channels Television.

This comes after the DSS had released eight of Igboho’s aides on Monday.

He however noted that two other aides – Amudat Habibat Babatunde and Jamiu Noah Oyetunji – remain in the unlawful custody of the DSS.

Olajengbesi vowed to file a contempt of court against the secret service.

“Sequel to the refusal of the DSS to release the other detainees, concerted efforts were immediately made to resolve all technical issues raised by the DSS. Accordingly, on Friday the 3rd of September, 2021, all issues raised were resolved and we proceeded to the Headquarters of the DSS to demand the immediate release of the four (4) remaining detainees in their custody,” the statement read.

“Regrettably and in the whimsical habit of the DSS, only two of the remaining four received their freedom while the other two namely; Amudat Habibat Babatunde and Jamiu Noah Oyetunji, remain in the unlawful custody of the DSS. No valid reasons on law were availed the Legal Team for this willful disobedience of the rule of law and court.”

On August 4, Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court sitting granted bail to the 12 detainees but the DSS only released eight on August 31.

The detainees had met their bail conditions including the provision of 24 sureties, though the DSS lawyer, Idowu Awo, had kicked against the bail granted by Justice Egwuatu to four of them, claiming that they were heavily involved in the alleged offence of arms stockpiling and other criminal activities of their boss, Igboho.

But Olajengbesi warned that should the DSS refuse to release the remaining two aides, he would file contempt of court charges against its Director-General, Yusuf Magaji Bichi.

He noted that DSS is a law enforcement agency and should not be allowed to carry out its official responsibility with impunity and absolute disrespect to the law of the land, especially where the constitutional rights and liberty of citizens are at stake.

See the full statement here:

