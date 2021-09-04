Gunmen Kill Polytechnic Staff In Bauchi

A staff member of the Federal Polytechnic Bauchi has been killed by gunmen who are currently on the run.

Abubakar Muhammad, who is the Chief Engineer Electrical of the Physical Planning Directorate of the institution, was killed in his residence located in Burshin Fulani, outskirt of Bauchi Metropolis around 2:30 am on Saturday.

Muhammad had rushed out of his residence after hearing the sound of people struggling with his sons at the gate.

He was shot dead as soon as he stepped out of his house.

The incident was confirmed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakili.

He said the police patrol team stationed at the polytechnic gate rushed in the direction where the gunshots were fired and the gunmen fled the scene as soon as they sighted the police. The victim was rushed to the teaching hospital in Bauchi where he was certified dead.

Similarly, some yet-to-be-identified gunmen have killed a Construction Manager, Alhaji Danjuma in his home in Kafin Tafawa area, a short distance from the community where the polytechnic staff was killed.

Residents of the area have also confirmed that one person was kidnapped around Bayara and a motorcycle stolen on the same night.

The police however assured residents that they will go after the perpetrators and bring them to justice.