Kabba-Omuo Ekiti Traffic: FRSC Advises Motorists On Alternative Routes

Motorists travelling to and from the South-West through the Kabba-Omuo Ekiti Highway in Kogi State have been advised to use alternative routes.

The Federal Road Safety Corps which issued the advisory on Saturday said a section of the road at Ikoyi under the Iyara Local Government Area of the state had failed, leading to a poor flow of traffic.

FRSC Public Education Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem, asked road users to use Kabba/Asaya/Ogidi/Ikare as an alternative route to or from South-West.

“Members of the motoring public and general commuters travelling from or to Southwest, through Kabba- Omuo Ekiti Federal Highway are hereby notified of a failed section of the road at Ikoyi under Iyara local government area of Kogi State,” the statement partly read.

“This development has led to lack of free flow of traffic at the said portion of the road.

“In view of the foregoing, motorists, travellers, and the general public are hereby advised to use Kabba/Asaya/Ogidi/Ikare as an alternative route to or from South-West. The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing is already activating appropriate action to ameliorate the situation.

“The Federal Road Safety Corps solicits maximum cooperation of the motoring public on this development. The Corps will also continue to update the public periodically on further developments.

“Meanwhile, operatives of FRSC are on the ground controlling traffic.”

See more photos below: