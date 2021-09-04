PDP Releases Timetable For Ekiti Governorship Elections

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has released its timetable and schedule of activities in early preparation for the June 18, 2022 governorship election in Ekiti State.

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said sales of expression of interest and nomination forms would commence on September 13 and end on September 30.

Ologbondiyan noted that the party’s National Working Committee fixed the screening of aspirants for October 11, while appeals on the screening exercise are scheduled for October 25.

“In line with the timetable, the National Working Committee (NWC) has approved the Sales of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms from Monday, September 13 to Thursday, September 30, 2021, with Tuesday, October 5, 2021 as the last date for the submission of forms.”

The PDP spokesman stated that the party’s congresses to elect the 3-man Adhoc Ward delegates have been scheduled to hold from January 7 to January 8, 2022, adding that the local government congresses to elect national delegates will take place on January 15, 2022.