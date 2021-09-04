Team Nigeria Ends Tokyo Paralympics With 10 Medals  

Team Nigeria ended its Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games campaign on Saturday at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium, raking in one more gold and a bronze medal.

The team finished with four gold, one silver, and five bronze medals.

Making eight appearances at the games, Nigeria went to the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics with 22 athletes and won a total of 10 medals.

Lauritta Onye started the closing day of Nigeria’s contest by winning bronze in the women F40 shot put event and Flora Ugunnwa brought icing on the cake with gold in the F54 javelin event.

Flora Ugunnwa threw 18.39 metres to claim a gold medal in the women’s f-54 javelin event and retain the title she won at the Rio De Janeiro 2016 games.