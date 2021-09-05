Akwa Ibom CP Orders Arrest Of Police Over Death Of Prospective NYSC Member

The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner of Police, Mr Andrew Amiengheme, has ordered the immediate arrest and detention of a police officer, ASP Joweigha Michael over the death of a prospective NYSC member, Kubiat Isaac.

Police Public Relations Officer, Akwa Ibom State Command, Mr Odiko MacDon disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Uyo at the weekend.

According to MacDon, the CP also ordered that an autopsy be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Isaac who was a graduate of the University of Uyo, awaiting enrollment into the NYSC programme in November, was arrested and was said to have been in police custody when he died.

The incident has since sparked public outcry, especially across social media, with many calling for justice.

Giving details of the incident, the Akwa Ibom PPRO said: “the attention of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command has been drawn to news making the rounds on social media that one Kubiat Isaac who was arrested at Eni Stores was beaten to death by a Police Personnel.

“It is expedient to state that the said Kubiat Isaac was being investigated for the offence of suspected armed robbery and cultism and had been evading arrest for some time. He was traced to and arrested at Eni Stores on the 29th of August, 2021 and taken for questioning.

“On arrival at the Division, the DPO ordered that he be transferred to the State CID where the case was pending for a discreet investigation. Unfortunately, the Suspect said he was sick. He was taken to the Police Clinic for treatment but gave up the ghost in the process.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Andrew Amiengheme has ordered for an autopsy to be conducted in order to determine the cause of death. The CP who has great respect for fundamental rights notes that contemporary policing isn’t about torture and should not be tolerated, hence, has vowed that a diligent and transparent investigation will be conducted.

“To actualize this, the CP ordered for the immediate arrest and detention for questioning of one ASP Joweigha Michael who preliminary investigation revealed was the officer who carried out the arrest of the said Kubiat”.

The Commissioner of Police condoled with the family of the deceased, assuring them that the full weight of the law would be brought to bear and the officer would be held accountable for his actions if found culpable.