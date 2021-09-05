CJN Demands Court Records Of All Conflicting Orders

The Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman National Judicial Council (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad has demanded the records of proceedings in all the suits on which conflicting exparte orders were given.

Spokesperson of the National Judicial Council, Soji Oye confirmed to Channels Television that the memo was indeed sent out from the office of the CJN.

Channels TV also confirmed that the Chief Judges of Rivers, Kebbi, Cross Rivers, Anambra, Jigawa and Imo states are to meet with the CJN on Monday, September 6, to answer questions on the controversial conflicting orders delivered in their various states.

There are indications that the Chief Judge, of Delta State, has also been invited to join the other six Chief Judges to meet with the CJN tomorrow.

This may not be unconnected with the exparte order which reportedly restrained the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, from parading himself as a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national caretaker committee.

The CJN is also expected to meet with the leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association in the course of the week, over the issue.

The unprecedented move by the leadership of the judiciary is aimed at resetting the anti-corruption efforts of the CJN and entrenching a new culture of accountability in the judicial system.