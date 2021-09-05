NYSC Member Nabbed As NDLEA Intercepts Drugged Candies From UK

A 22-year-old youth corps member, Arnold Maniru has been arrested in Abuja for allegedly importing four kilograms of drugged candies from the United Kingdom.

This is according to a statement by the spokesman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Femi Babafemi.

In its communique, the NDLEA said the suspect serving with a government agency in Abuja was arrested on Saturday 28th August, 2021 following the interception of a consignment at the warehouse of a transport company.

A controlled delivery of the parcel, which contains the candies laced with Arizona, a strong variant of cannabis and some liquid, was subsequently carried out.

In a similar vein, operatives attached to courier companies in Lagos have intercepted 1.2kg of cannabis concealed inside locally made cookies going to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and 920 grams of cocaine hidden inside synthetic hair heading to Saudi Arabia.

Another 1.08kg of cannabis concealed in spray cans going to Pakistan and 625 grams of methamphetamine hidden in clothing heading to Australia were also seized.

According to Mr Babafemi, operatives across the states have intensified arrests of traffickers and seizures of illicit drugs.

He said a total of 384.7 kilograms of assorted narcotics being transported to the nation’s capital, Abuja for sale were intercepted and seized at patrol points in Lokoja, Kogi State on Monday 30th August and Thursday 2nd September, 2021.

The NDLEA image-maker further disclosed that a truck with registration number Plateau AA 462 QAP, driven by a 50-year-old Danlami Dodo, coming from Onitsha, Anambra, with Abuja, FCT as its destination, was intercepted at a patrol point in Lokoja.

“Upon a search, the following psychoactive substances were discovered packed in sacks and cartons:

“1,975 bottles of Cough Syrup with Codeine weighing 282kg; 199 packets of Exol-5 tablets weighing 75.4kg; 250 packets of Diazepam tablets weighing 15.4kg; Cannabis Sativa weighing 5.9kg; and 1 packet of Ketamine injection, all weighing 378.7kilograms,” the spokesman added.

Also on Thursday, a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number Lagos MUS 716 XK, coming from Ojota, Lagos to Abuja was stopped and searched at the Lokoja patrol point, where 6kg of Arizona was found sealed in cartons and stuffed in a white sack.

Meanwhile, in Rivers state, one Obey James was arrested during a raid with 4.2 grams of heroin; 1.9 grams of cocaine and 5.4 grams of methamphetamine while in Niger state, two suspects; Eze John and Michael Ifediegwu were arrested along Zungeru-Tegina road with 18kg of Exol 5; 2kg of Tramadol and 1000 ampoules of pentazocine injection, all going to Kontagora in the state.

READ ALSO: 402 Cybercrime Suspects Arrested In Lekki In Three Months – EFCC

Drugs Worth Over ₦100bn Seized, 1,630 Criminals Jailed – NDLEA Chairman

In another related development, a suspected Kano drug dealer, Chiduzie Ibegbunam, was arrested with 16.8 grams of cocaine and 0.6 grams of heroin while 158,000 monetary exhibits were recovered from him when his joint was raided.

While giving details of exploits by agents of the NDLEA, Mr Babafemi added that in Nasarawa State, 22 suspects were arrested and 43.9 kilograms of illicit drugs seized when operatives stormed notorious drug joints in Gadabuke forest, Toto LGA and Down Base/Timber Shed both in Nasarawa LGA, dismantling and setting ablaze their makeshift homes.

Borno State was not left out, as one Caleb Okezuonu was arrested with 352 bottles of Codeine Syrup and 876 tablets of Rohypnol during a raid.

“Curiously, Caleb is on court bail, for two earlier charges filed against him by the state command of the NDLEA. The latest arrest makes it his third arrest for drug offences,” the agency’s spokesperson remarked.

According to him, during the raid, 11.5 grams of Tramadol and N307, 255 monetary exhibits were recovered from another suspect who escaped and has been declared wanted.

In another development, a military operative in Ebonyi State, Anayo Nwamban, who bought 1.1kg of cannabis from Mami Market, planted the same in his elder brother’s house and then made a report to the NDLEA office, seeking to implicate his brother.

The personnel was arrested on Friday 3rd September, following the testimony of his supplier who had earlier been apprehended. Having no more alibis, the officer admitted to purchasing and planting the cannabis in his own brother’s house.

In reaction to the arrests and seizures in the past week across the FCT, Kogi, Rivers, Kano, Niger, Borno, Nasarawa and Ebonyi state commands as well as the Directorate of Operation and General Investigations, the NDLEA Chairman/Chief Executive, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa commended the commanders, officers and men of the commands for keeping the flame burning and maintaining the heat on drug traffickers and dealers.

Gen Marwa assured them that President Muhammadu Buhari is aware of their efforts and remains committed to improving their welfare as they intensify the ongoing war against drug abuse and trafficking across the country.