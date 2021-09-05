Three Arrested For Diverting Company’s Goods Worth Over N4m

Men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested three suspects in connection with the diversion of goods valued at N4.7 million belonging to Hayat Kimya Company.

Police spokesperson DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi in a brief communique on Sunday explained that the suspects Oluwaseyi Oyetunde, Segun Oluwaseun and Chijoke Ogbu were arrested following a report made at Agbara Divisional headquarters on the 29th of August 2021, by one Oluwatosin Ayodeji.

According to him, Ayodeji reported that Oluwaseyi Oyetunde, a driver with the company loaded goods worth of N4.7 million to be delivered to a customer in Lagos, but since the 24th of August 2021, the said driver has absconded with the goods and the truck.

Upon the report, the DPO Agbara Division, SP Saleh Dahiru, detailed his crack detectives to unravel the mystery behind the sudden disappearance of the driver and the goods.

The team embarked on an intelligence-based investigation and traced the driver and the truck to Lagos State where he was promptly arrested with the empty truck.

On interrogation, the driver confessed that he diverted the goods to the receivers, who bought them at a giveaway price.

His confession led the policemen to the shops of the two receivers, Segun Oluwaseun and Chijeoke Ogbu, where parts of the stolen goods were recovered and the two receivers arrested.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered a full investigation into the case with the view to recovering the remaining stolen goods, and to formally charge the suspects to court for prosecution.