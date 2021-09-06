Advertisement

Nigeria Records 30 COVID-19 Deaths, 459 New Infections

Channels Television  
Updated September 6, 2021
File photo of health worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE). PHOTO: SANJAY KANOJIA / AFP)

 

Nigeria has witnessed a surge in COVID-19 deaths, with the toll from the pandemic rising for the third straight day.

According to figures released by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), 30 persons died from COVID-19 on Sunday, September 5, three deaths higher than the figure reported the previous day.

Twenty-three of the 30 deaths were reported in Lagos, the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria.

“On the 5th of September 2021, 459 new confirmed cases and 30 deaths were recorded in Nigeria,” NCDC said on its website, giving an update on the outbreak of the disease in the country.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Records 631 New COVID-19 Cases, Eight Deaths

The 459 new cases were reported from 19 states with Lagos also leading with 185 cases, followed by Abia and Oyo with 38 infections each. Akwa Ibom and Cross River had 33 new cases each, Osun reported 24 infections, followed by Ekiti with 23 and Benue with 15 new cases.

Other states with new cases are Kwara (14), Kano (12), Delta (10), FCT (10), Edo (9), Kaduna (5), Ogun (3), Kastina (2), Nasarawa (2), Rivers (2), and Bayelsa (1).

The new cases take Nigeria’s total COVID-19 figures to 195,511 confirmed cases, 184,529 recoveries, and 2,552 deaths. “A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities,” the NCDC said.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 vaccinations are continuing across the country as part of efforts to halt the spread of the pandemic, which is now in its third wave.

 

See the breakdown of cases according to states below:

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos73,9062,64370,618645
FCT20,68449120,017176
Rivers10,7651,0049,624137
Kaduna9,280649,15066
Plateau9,214769,07761
Oyo8,3587507,440168
Edo5,6715224,949200
Ogun5,3001005,12278
Ondo4,1482723,80076
Akwa Ibom4,1357383,35542
Kano4,101643,926111
Kwara3,6473813,20759
Delta3,0273862,55685
Osun2,749802,58584
Enugu2,56332,53129
Nasarawa2,424402,34539
Gombe2,267322,19144
Katsina2,214502,12935
Anambra2,108322,05719
Ebonyi2,048132,00332
Abia1,859631,77125
Imo1,721331,65038
Bauchi1,568131,53817
Ekiti1,5492681,26021
Benue1,464411,39924
Borno1,34401,30638
Adamawa1,13661,09832
Bayelsa1,10311596127
Taraba1,062271,01124
Niger9946091420
Sokoto796276628
Jigawa5731254516
Cross River5163645921
Yobe50124909
Kebbi458943316
Zamfara25322438
Kogi5032

 



