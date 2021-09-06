Nigeria Records 30 COVID-19 Deaths, 459 New Infections

Nigeria has witnessed a surge in COVID-19 deaths, with the toll from the pandemic rising for the third straight day.

According to figures released by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), 30 persons died from COVID-19 on Sunday, September 5, three deaths higher than the figure reported the previous day.

Twenty-three of the 30 deaths were reported in Lagos, the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria.

“On the 5th of September 2021, 459 new confirmed cases and 30 deaths were recorded in Nigeria,” NCDC said on its website, giving an update on the outbreak of the disease in the country.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Records 631 New COVID-19 Cases, Eight Deaths

The 459 new cases were reported from 19 states with Lagos also leading with 185 cases, followed by Abia and Oyo with 38 infections each. Akwa Ibom and Cross River had 33 new cases each, Osun reported 24 infections, followed by Ekiti with 23 and Benue with 15 new cases.

Other states with new cases are Kwara (14), Kano (12), Delta (10), FCT (10), Edo (9), Kaduna (5), Ogun (3), Kastina (2), Nasarawa (2), Rivers (2), and Bayelsa (1).

The new cases take Nigeria’s total COVID-19 figures to 195,511 confirmed cases, 184,529 recoveries, and 2,552 deaths. “A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities,” the NCDC said.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 vaccinations are continuing across the country as part of efforts to halt the spread of the pandemic, which is now in its third wave.

See the breakdown of cases according to states below: