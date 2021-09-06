Advertisement

Police Arrest 28-Year-Old Suspected Kidnapper In Nasarawa

Halima Gayam  
Updated September 6, 2021
The crest of the Nigeria Police Force crest is on a police officer in Abuja on October 3rd, 2020 PHOTO: Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV

 

The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested a 28-year-old suspected kidnapper along Akwanga Road in Akwanga Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect, Abubakar Mohammed, was arrested with other criminals on Sunday following intelligence-gathering by the police.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ramhan Nansel said the suspect, upon interrogation, confessed to being a member of a five-man gang of kidnappers who were terrorizing Barkin Ladi area of Plateau State but relocated to Wamba Road, Akwanga LGA, Nasarawa State after two of his gang members were neutralized by security operatives during a fierce gun duel in Plateau State.

READ ALSO: Do Not Sell Lands To ‘Selfish Politicians’, Ishaku Warns Mambilla Residents

Bandit Killed, Others Injured As Security Operatives Repel Attack In Zamfara

 

The suspect, Abubakar Mohammed

 

The Commissioner of Police, CP Adesina Soyemi has ordered that the case be transferred to the anti-kidnapping unit of the Command for a more thorough investigation.

He also commended the officers for a job well done and warned all criminals to flee Nasarawa State or meet their waterloo.

 



More on Crime Watch

Gunmen Abduct Senator Effiong In Akwa Ibom

Gunmen Strike Again In Katsina, Abduct Village Head’s Four Children

Three Arrested For Diverting Company’s Goods Worth Over N4m

NSCDC Intercepts Tanker Loaded With Illicit Petrol In Kwara

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV