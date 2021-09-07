Nigeria Records 379 New COVID-19 Infections, Four Fatalities

A total of 379 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from 18 states in the country with additional four fatalities on Monday, September 6.

This was disclosed in an update on the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) website, late Monday night.

“On the 6th of September 2021, 379 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria

“The 379 new cases are reported from 18 states- Lagos (138), Rivers (44), FCT (26), Ekiti (23), Oyo (22), Akwa Ibom (18), Adamawa (17), Delta (17), Anambra (15), Edo (14), Ogun (13), Bayelsa (8), Niger (7), Kwara (6), Gombe (5), Plateau (4), Kaduna (1) and Kano (1).”

According to the disease centre, Nigeria’s total infection from the pandemic currently stands at 195,890 while 184,882 have recovered and have been discharged.

The fatality toll stands at 2,556 and according to the agency, “A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, and continues to coordinate the national response activities.”

Meanwhile, the 379 new cases and four fatalities recorded on Monday is a drop in the figure compared to the 459 new cases and 30 deaths reported the previous day.

COVID-19 vaccinations are still ongoing across the country as part of efforts to halt the spread of the pandemic, which is now in its third wave.

As part of its efforts, the Federal Government recently approved the appointment of Dr Ifedayo Adetifa as the new Director-General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Dr Adetifa replaces former NCDC chief, Chikwe Ihekweazu, who recently got a new job as the Assistant Director-General of Health Emergency Intelligence at the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Adetifa is a paediatrician and infectious diseases epidemiologist.

Find below, the breakdown of confirmed cases by State…