Nigeria Records 379 New COVID-19 Infections, Four Fatalities

Channels Television  
Updated September 7, 2021
File photo of medical personnel at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

 

A total of 379 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from 18 states in the country with additional four fatalities on Monday, September 6.

This was disclosed in an update on the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) website, late Monday night.

“On the 6th of September 2021, 379 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria

“The 379 new cases are reported from 18 states- Lagos (138), Rivers (44), FCT (26), Ekiti (23), Oyo (22), Akwa Ibom (18), Adamawa (17), Delta (17), Anambra (15), Edo (14), Ogun (13), Bayelsa (8), Niger (7), Kwara (6), Gombe (5), Plateau (4), Kaduna (1) and Kano (1).”

According to the disease centre, Nigeria’s total infection from the pandemic currently stands at 195,890 while 184,882 have recovered and have been discharged.

The fatality toll stands at 2,556 and according to the agency, “A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, and continues to coordinate the national response activities.”

Meanwhile, the 379 new cases and four fatalities recorded on Monday is a drop in the figure compared to the 459 new cases and 30 deaths reported the previous day.

COVID-19 vaccinations are still ongoing across the country as part of efforts to halt the spread of the pandemic, which is now in its third wave.

As part of its efforts, the Federal Government recently approved the appointment of Dr Ifedayo Adetifa as the new Director-General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Dr Adetifa replaces former NCDC chief, Chikwe Ihekweazu, who recently got a new job as the Assistant Director-General of Health Emergency Intelligence at the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Adetifa is a paediatrician and infectious diseases epidemiologist.

 

Find below, the breakdown of confirmed cases by State…

 

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos74,0442,77270,624648
FCT20,71047320,061176
Rivers10,8098339,839137
Kaduna9,281569,15966
Plateau9,218809,07761
Oyo8,3807587,453169
Edo5,6855364,949200
Ogun5,3131125,12378
Akwa Ibom4,1537213,39042
Ondo4,1482723,80076
Kano4,102613,930111
Kwara3,6533873,20759
Delta3,0444032,55685
Osun2,749802,58584
Enugu2,56332,53129
Nasarawa2,424402,34539
Gombe2,272372,19144
Katsina2,214502,12935
Anambra2,123472,05719
Ebonyi2,048132,00332
Abia1,859631,77125
Imo1,721331,65038
Ekiti1,5722791,27221
Bauchi1,568131,53817
Benue1,464411,39924
Borno1,34401,30638
Adamawa1,153231,09832
Bayelsa1,11110997527
Taraba1,062271,01124
Niger1,0016791420
Sokoto796276628
Jigawa5731254516
Cross River5163645921
Yobe50124909
Kebbi458943316
Zamfara25322438
Kogi5032


